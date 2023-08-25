FIL Ltd Sells 149,373 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 149,373 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.79% of Cheniere Energy worth $304,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,890,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.06. 750,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

