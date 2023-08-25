FIL Ltd Sells 2,306,603 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,681,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,306,603 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.1% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $952,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,539. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

