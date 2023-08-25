Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 16.94 ($0.22). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 280,427 shares changing hands.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £36.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

