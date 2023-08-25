Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,071 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 214,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

