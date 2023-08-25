Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 6,299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 23,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,815. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

