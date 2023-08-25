Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XSD stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $199.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $233.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.29.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

