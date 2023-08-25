Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,071 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.14. 214,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,096. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.