Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,987 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.09% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 394,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

