Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.58. The stock had a trading volume of 435,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,986. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.44.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.