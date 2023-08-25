Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 8,383,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

