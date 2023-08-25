Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 584,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,574. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.