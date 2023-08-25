Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

REI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 419,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,775. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

