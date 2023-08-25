Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 863,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 413,179 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 239,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,096. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
