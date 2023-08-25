Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 746 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,162 shares of company stock worth $4,602,250. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.05. The company had a trading volume of 282,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.15.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

