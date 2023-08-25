First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,264 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 405,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

