First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,759 shares of company stock worth $1,308,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.27. 358,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

