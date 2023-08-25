First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,191 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.91. 243,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,278. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $134.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

