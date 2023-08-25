First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 8,037 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 434,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

