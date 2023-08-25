First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. 564,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,000. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

