First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in HP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in HP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,919,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 1,770,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.