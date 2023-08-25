First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 6,256 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 166,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.59.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

