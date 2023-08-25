First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 838 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 967,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,914. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

