First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

