First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 238179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
