First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 19,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 28,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

