First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the July 31st total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 136.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.5051 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

