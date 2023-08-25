First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 356.1% in August

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 356.1% from the July 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,265. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,603,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

