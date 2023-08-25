First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 38,134 shares.The stock last traded at $98.06 and had previously closed at $97.98.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $976.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
