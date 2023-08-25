First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 38,134 shares.The stock last traded at $98.06 and had previously closed at $97.98.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $976.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,002,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 177,451 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.