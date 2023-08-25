First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 1,763.6% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,211. The stock has a market cap of $245.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

