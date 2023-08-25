First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $27.43. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 287,536 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,603.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

