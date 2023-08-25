Fmr LLC Acquires 2,802,294 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,346,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,289,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 698,818 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,395,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,059,000 after acquiring an additional 594,260 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,638. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

