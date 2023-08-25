Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 235,256 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,568,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.32.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $846.60. 859,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,434. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $870.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $349.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

