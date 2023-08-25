Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,231,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 632,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,118. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

