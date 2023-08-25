Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Equinix worth $1,436,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $771.66. 73,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,881. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

