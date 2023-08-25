Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.36% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,623,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 440,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.