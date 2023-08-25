Fmr LLC Has $1.81 Billion Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,813,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.39. 381,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,858. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.73 and its 200 day moving average is $400.23. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

