Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.52% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $1,277,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,601 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 145,896 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.14. 1,100,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

