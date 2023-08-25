Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617,823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,278,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Autodesk worth $1,169,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 578,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $204.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 95.75% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

