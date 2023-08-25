Fmr LLC Purchases 240,423 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,458,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. 1,543,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,112. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.