Fmr LLC Sells 82,971 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,971 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.53% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,755,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.58. 704,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

