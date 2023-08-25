Fmr LLC Sells 854,485 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,485 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.10% of Dollar Tree worth $1,300,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.39 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

