Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.99. 2,890,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,203. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.40 and its 200 day moving average is $374.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.