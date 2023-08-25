Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

