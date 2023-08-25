Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $262,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.41. 991,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

