Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,630. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.02.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
