Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $40.87. 10,553,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

