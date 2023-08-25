Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $310,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

ZTS stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.88. The stock had a trading volume of 258,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,220. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

