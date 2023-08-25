Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.28. 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,742. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.