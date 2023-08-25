Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Thomas Pike Purchases 20,000 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $26.48 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRE. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

