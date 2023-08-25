Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 55,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,134,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Forza X1 Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forza X1 Company Profile
